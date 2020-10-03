PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday announced Multnomah County’s first presumptive positive case of COVID-19.

The new positive test brings Oregon’s total to 15 coronavirus cases in seven counties.

The person is being treated at Portland Veterans Affairs Medical Center on the OHSU campus.

Health officials say the person had no known contact with a confirmed case and had not traveled from a country where the virus is circulating, which means it is being investigated as a community-acquired case.

The OHA and Multnomah County are working to identify and isolate anyone who may have been in close contact with the person in the last 14 days.

