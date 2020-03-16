LONGVIEW, Wash. — Medical officials Sunday night confirmed the first reported case of a COVID-19 coronavirus infection in Cowlitz County.

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center received confirmation Sunday of a positive test result for the novel coronavirus in a patient who is being treated in isolation.

This is the first confirmed case at a PeaceHealth St. John.

All our caregivers and providers involved in this case have followed recommended protocols, the hospital said.

As of Sunday night, there are at least 773 active coronavirus cases in Washington state.

