'No mask, no service' policy starts in Washington

The new order requires businesses to refuse service to customers who aren't wearing a face covering, with limited exceptions.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Businesses were at the ready Tuesday morning to enforce a statewide policy that mandates all businesses refuse service to customers who aren't wearing face coverings.

Outside Parkrose Hardware in Vancouver, an assistant manager was greeting customers as they walked in and handing out masks to those who needed them.

"It's going really well today," she said. "The public has been very positive about wearing the mask indoors. We have had a few this morning that didn't come prepared. But we are offering masks to the public, so they can still come in and shop with us."

Violations can be enforced by Labor & Industries as a safety and health violation that could carry a penalty of nearly $10,000 or more.

Globe Lighting, a retail store in Vancouver, shut down in March for three weeks during the beginning of the pandemic. It's a closure they don't want to see happen again.

"If it helps keep us open and keeps businesses going and keeps people safe, it can't hurt," said Jessica Thorkildson of Globe Lighting.

Signs are on the door and a station with sanitizer and face coverings sits inside.

Just like at Parkrose Hardware, a manager at Chuck's Produce greets shoppers entering the store. On Tuesday Patrick Newman was outside the store holding a box of face coverings for those that don't have one, and a slip of paper with more information for those that don't understand the new order.

"It's actually been pretty good, a lot of customers have been really respective of Inslee's wishes," Newman said. "We've had a little bit of push back so far, but it's all been with positive feedback."

There was mixed reaction from shoppers outside Chuck's Produce about their thoughts with the state mandate.

"I just hope people will read the science and the facts and ignore the politics," said one customer.

"I'm really glad to see most people are doing the right thing and protecting each other," said another.

"I think it's wrong what the governor has done," another customer said. "I think making people wear masks is wrong. I think I should be able to wear it over my mouth, and not over my mouth and nose also."

Exceptions to the mandate are made for those with medical conditions that would prevent them from wearing a face covering, people who are deaf or hard of hearing and children under the age of 2.

If a customer doesn't have a face covering, businesses are encouraged to provide one. If the customer still doesn't want to wear one, businesses should "politely inquire as to whether the person has a medical condition or disability that prevents them from wearing a mask. Businesses CANNOT inquire about the details about a person’s specific medical condition or disability and CANNOT ask for proof or documentation," according to the state's guidelines.

Newman said if a customer refuses to wear a mask, Chuck's Produce is making zero exceptions for now.