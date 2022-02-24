Rose Quarter won't require masks when state mandate lifts

When the statewide indoor mask mandate expires on March 19, The Rose Quarter will no longer require masks.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials announced on Thursday that the indoor mask mandate will expire on March 19 in Oregon, which is 12 days earlier than previously forecasted due to lower-than-anticipated hospitalization numbers.

The Rose Quarter, which houses the Oregon Convention Center and the Moda Center, will no longer require masks when the mandate is dropped. However, a spokesperson said that face masks will still be recommended for those attending sporting or other events at its venues.

Masks will still be mandated until March 19.

In a press release, the Oregon Health Authority said the original date to lift the mandate was chosen because that was when the state's hospitalization levels were projected to have declined to a pre-omicron level of fewer than 400 COVID-19 patients at a time.

Hospitalization rates have declined faster than expected, the agency said, and are already down 48% from the peak of 1,130 in late January. The latest modeling from Oregon Health and Science University projects that Oregon will reach the 400-patient threshold around March 20.

Gov. Kate Brown also announced on Thursday that she will be lifting the emergency declaration on the state by April 1.

I am lifting Oregon’s COVID-19 emergency declaration effective 4/1. As we learn to live with the virus & with so many Oregonians protected by vaccines, we can now protect our communities without invoking the emergency authorities that were necessary at the start of the pandemic. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) February 24, 2022