Portlanders mask up, even in the extreme heat

Extreme heat is hard enough for many of us to deal with. Include the important health-safety practice of wearing a mask and it adds something to the discomfort.

PORTLAND, Oregon — During the weekend heatwave, the water was off at Salmon Street Springs, where in any other year, the fountain would run and cool off the kids.

There wasn’t much of a crowd along the waterfront late on a Sunday afternoon.

But we did find some people like Rob and Linda Haskins, to ask about their masks.

“Well it‘s warm,” Linda said. “We take a breather every once in a while.”

Others were out exercising in the afternoon heat. Some were maskless. But most, like a PSU student we saw, were running with the mask.

“Sometimes if there’s nothing around me, no people, I take it off a little bit and then I put it back on when someone is coming," the student said.

We found some folks just out for a stroll. Six men with no masks lined up shoulder to shoulder walking along the waterfront. We avoided them.

But three other people were approachable.

“It’s annoying, but wearing a mask is annoying, but it’s also to be safe so I understand," said one woman who was part of the trio.

I got some feedback to my Facebook and Twitter posts, including some advice to just stay inside and away from others, or to use zinc oxide or creams to protect your skin. And one woman shared her YouTube video showing how she makes more comfortable masks from T-shirts.

Tim Gordon (KGW-TV) How'd you do with the heat and the masks this weekend? Anybody get ... a face rash? Anybody got any tricks to make it more comfortable? Asking for a friend... seriously though, I may put your answer in my story tonight! KGW-TV

We also visited Northwest 23rd Avenue, one of Portland's busiest shopping streets. There was no huge crowd there, but most out and about wore a face covering.

No mask for a hound dog named Otie but Sean Lottman had his on and was feeling it.

“It’s a little warm but at the same time it’s what you need to do. And at the same time there’s plenty of time walking around there’s not people around and you can kind of let the mask down and cool off a little bit,” Lottman said.