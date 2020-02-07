'A Mask is Just a Mask': Oregon launches awareness campaign about face masks

Gov. Kate Brown and Portland ad agency Wieden-Kennedy worked together to launch the campaign to help Oregonians understand the important of wearing face masks.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Portland ad agency Wieden+Kennedy have joined together to launch an awareness campaign about the importance of wearing face masks to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The "A Mask is Just a Mask" ad campaign will appear online, on social media and on outdoor signs and billboards.

"[The campaign] provides clarity and conviction around what wearing a face covering means—and how we all have a role to play in reducing the spread of COVID-19," the governor's office said in a press release.

The ad shows a collection of different face masks, with the following message:

A mask should not be

A sign of weakness

A political statement

Another way to divide us

A mask is a protective device

A barrier to protect you

And those around you from a virus

A mask is just a mask

And masks save lives

This 4th of July, don't accidentally kill someone.

Wear a mask and socially distance.

Brown said the rate at which the virus spread going forward, and the rate at which the state is able to reopen, will depend, in large part, on the choices Oregonians make, including wearing a face mask.

"Today, we find ourselves at a crossroads," Brown said. "The individual choices each of us makes will decide whether we reduce the spread of this virus and find a way to keep Oregon open, or whether we let our defenses down and allow the virus to take hold.

"We have a chance to protect ourselves and each other. If we follow the advice of doctors by wearing a face covering in public, physically distancing, and avoiding large gatherings, we can keep our friends and loved ones healthy and safe.

"Wearing a face covering is a simple, common sense way to protect yourself and others. It’s an easy way to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and save lives."

Wieden+Kennedy created the public service announcement ad free of charge, the governor's office said.