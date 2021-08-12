Face masks will be required everywhere but your seat at Providence Park

Fans won't be required to provide proof of vaccination and the stadium will continue to operate at full capacity.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Face masks will be required in all common areas at Providence Park, the Portland Timbers announced Thursday. Guests will not be required to wear face coverings while sitting at their seats, although it is recommended they do so.

The rule will apply to everyone over the age of five, in accordance with the governor's statewide mask mandate set to take effect Friday.

The new stadium policy comes as daily coronavirus cases and hospitalizations reach record highs, and Oregon hospitals are operating at or near capacity.

On Sunday, the Portland Timbers host their rivals to the north, the Seattle Sounders. The match marks the return of the Cascadia Cup competition — a game many consider to be the most anticipated of the season.

Fans will not be required to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to enter the stadium. That policy was in place at the beginning of the season but has not been since July 11.

The stadium will be operating at full capacity, which is about 25,000 people.

A spokesperson for the Timbers did not say whether the club was considering re-implementing the proof of vaccination requirement at future games.

Other safety protocols, including cashless transactions and mobile food ordering, are still in place.