PORTLAND, Ore. — As many businesses are forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many essential businesses are in need of more help. Here are several businesses in Portland hiring currently.

Amazon

FedEx

UPS

UPS is hiring a number of different positions including warehouse workers, dockworkers, drivers, mechanics and more.

Retail

Albertson's and Safeway

Both stores are hiring in many different positions. You can read more about that here.

Fred Meyer

Fred Meyer is also hiring for many positions. Read more about that here.

Green Zebra

Green Zebra is currently hiring for a store manager, dishwasher, and several associate positions.

Natural Grocers

PetSmart

WinCo

WinCo has a number of positions open in Portland including deli clerk, pizza clerk, cashier, stocker and more.

Walmart

Walmart is hiring several positions in Portland including a sales associate, stocker, cashier, warehouse associate and more.

Shop for others

There are a number of personal shopper jobs available through different services like Instacart and Shipt.

For more open positions in the Portland area click here.

RELATED: Amazon suspends 3,900 accounts for price gouging amid pandemic

RELATED: Real-time coronavirus updates: How to report workplace social distancing violations