PORTLAND, Ore. — As many businesses are forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many essential businesses are in need of more help. Here are several businesses in Portland hiring currently.
Amazon
- Amazon is hiring a number of positions in Portland including a software development engineer, delivery driver, warehouse worker, data engineer, order picker and more.
FedEx
- FedEx is hiring for several package handlers, a technician, a material handler, a driver apprentice and more in the Portland area.
UPS
- UPS is hiring a number of different positions including warehouse workers, dockworkers, drivers, mechanics and more.
Retail
Albertson's and Safeway
- Both stores are hiring in many different positions. You can read more about that here.
Fred Meyer
- Fred Meyer is also hiring for many positions. Read more about that here.
Green Zebra
- Green Zebra is currently hiring for a store manager, dishwasher, and several associate positions.
Natural Grocers
- Natural Grocers is looking for cashiers, cleaners, a vitamin manager, head cashier and more.
PetSmart
- PetSmart is hiring for a sales associate, Pets Hotel associate, stocker, bather and more.
WinCo
- WinCo has a number of positions open in Portland including deli clerk, pizza clerk, cashier, stocker and more.
Walmart
- Walmart is hiring several positions in Portland including a sales associate, stocker, cashier, warehouse associate and more.
Shop for others
- There are a number of personal shopper jobs available through different services like Instacart and Shipt.
For more open positions in the Portland area click here.
