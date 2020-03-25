PORTLAND, Ore. — As many businesses are forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many essential businesses are in need of more help. Here are several businesses in Portland hiring currently.

Amazon

FedEx

UPS

Retail

Albertson's and Safeway 

Fred Meyer 

Green Zebra

Natural Grocers

PetSmart

WinCo

Walmart

Shop for others

  • There are a number of personal shopper jobs available through different services like Instacart and Shipt.

