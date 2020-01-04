PORTLAND, Oregon — As many businesses are forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many essential businesses are in need of more help. Here are several businesses in Portland hiring currently.

Amazon

FedEx

Home Instead Senior Care 

UPS

Retail

Ajinomoto Foods

Albertsons and Safeway 

CVS

Fred Meyer 

Green Zebra

Natural Grocers

New Seasons Market

PetSmart

Walgreens

WinCo

Walmart

Whole Foods

Shop for others

  • There are a number of personal shopper jobs available through different services like Instacart and Shipt.

For more open positions in the Portland area, click here.

RELATED: Powell's Books rehires over 100 employees after surge of online orders

RELATED: Where to find help if you're struggling to file for unemployment in Oregon

RELATED: Oregon businesses and homeless community struggle in face of coronavirus pandemic