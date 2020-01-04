PORTLAND, Oregon — As many businesses are forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many essential businesses are in need of more help. Here are several businesses in Portland hiring currently.

Amazon

FedEx

Home Instead Senior Care

The Home Instead Senior Cares in West Portland and Lake Oswego are hiring part-time and full-time caregiver positions.

UPS

UPS is hiring a number of different positions including a driver, warehouse associate, center associate, and more.

Retail

Ajinomoto Foods

Albertsons and Safeway

Both stores are hiring many different positions. You can read more about that here.

CVS

CVS is hiring a number of positions in Portland including a store associate, several pharmacy technicians, a manager, and more.

Fred Meyer

Fred Meyer is also hiring for many positions. Read more about that here.

Green Zebra

Natural Grocers

New Seasons Market

PetSmart

Walgreens

WinCo

WinCo has a number of positions open in Portland including a counter clerk, a cashier, a produce clerk, and more.

Walmart

Walmart is hiring several positions in Portland including a stocker, sales associate, cashier, and more.

Whole Foods

Shop for others

There are a number of personal shopper jobs available through different services like Instacart and Shipt.

For more open positions in the Portland area, click here.

