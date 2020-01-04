PORTLAND, Oregon — As many businesses are forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many essential businesses are in need of more help. Here are several businesses in Portland hiring currently.
Amazon
- Amazon is hiring a number of positions in Portland including a software development engineer, an operations associate, a warehouse team member, seasonal warehouse workers, and more.
FedEx
- FedEx is hiring several package handlers, ops coordinators, and more.
Home Instead Senior Care
- The Home Instead Senior Cares in West Portland and Lake Oswego are hiring part-time and full-time caregiver positions.
UPS
- UPS is hiring a number of different positions including a driver, warehouse associate, center associate, and more.
Retail
Ajinomoto Foods
- The North Portland business is hiring several positions, including production associate, machine operator, production supervisor and more.
Albertsons and Safeway
- Both stores are hiring many different positions. You can read more about that here.
CVS
- CVS is hiring a number of positions in Portland including a store associate, several pharmacy technicians, a manager, and more.
Fred Meyer
- Fred Meyer is also hiring for many positions. Read more about that here.
Green Zebra
- Green Zebra is currently hiring for a grocery steward, a deli cook, a meat and seafood manager, a dish washer and more.
Natural Grocers
- Natural Grocers is looking for a grocery/bulk assistant, a cashier, a stocker/cleaner and more.
New Seasons Market
- New Seasons is hiring for a receiving assistant, a produce lead, a cashier, and more.
PetSmart
- PetSmart is hiring for a sales associate, an early morning stocker, a seasonal associate, and more.
Walgreens
- Walgreens is hiring for a customer service associate, a shift lead, a cashier and more.
WinCo
- WinCo has a number of positions open in Portland including a counter clerk, a cashier, a produce clerk, and more.
Walmart
- Walmart is hiring several positions in Portland including a stocker, sales associate, cashier, and more.
Whole Foods
- Whole Foods is hiring a number of positions in Portland including in-store shopper and cashier, a bakery closer, a seasonal team member, and more.
Shop for others
- There are a number of personal shopper jobs available through different services like Instacart and Shipt.
For more open positions in the Portland area, click here.
