PORTLAND, Ore. — We've never experienced anything like this before. And it's really hard. We should all be hunkering down and practicing social distancing. But during this uncertain time, don't forget to check on your neighbors. Please. Especially the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

Over the weekend, my husband and I printed flyers and distributed them around our neighborhood. The flyers included our contact information along with a personal note offering help with getting groceries or supplies, and a message that said, "We are in this together," which might be the most important message of all.

While passing out the flyers, we wore gloves, made sure not to go into anyone's homes and we kept a safe distance from our neighbors. Seeing looks of relief on their faces was priceless and something we will never forget. A simple gesture can mean so much to someone during times like these, which is why I encourage you to do the same.

Check in on your neighbors. Develop a support system within your community. Reach out but do it safely. And always remember, we will get through this. Together.

If you would like to use or share our template, please share!

Dear neighbor,

If you find yourself in need of groceries or supplies or are unable to leave your home and in need of assistance, please call us, day or night. We will try our best to help you in whatever way we can.

We are in this together.

Sincerely,

___________

