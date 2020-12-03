VANCOUVER, Wash. — Dr. Laura Jordhen is home in Vancouver, Washington, spending her two-week vacation under self quarantine. Jordhen said she's feeling fine but because of her residency in China since 2016 she is electing to stay away from others.

Jordhen is sharing her professional perspective with health officials in Washington state and also Providence Health. The doctor feels China’s strong quarantine and social distancing efforts have gone a long way to help flatten the curve of the coronavirus.

The ability of the Chinese to quickly increase its preparedness and ability to treat people with the virus, like building a hospital in 10 days or rehiring retired doctors, has also been key in helping conditions begin to improve there. And she is suggesting more needs to be done in the United States to protect people here and help those who become seriously ill from COVID-19.

