PORTLAND, Oregon — Portland’s DoveLewis Animal Hospital has a full team of employees working around the clock to help injured and sick animals, even during a pandemic.

The hospital implemented new protocols to keep staff and patients safe, including opening up extra reception areas to allow people more space for social distancing.

If you are feeling sick, your pet will not be turned away for medical care. Just make sure to call before arriving.

“If they prefer to have us check them in curbside and bring their animals in without them, they can choose to wait in their cars. We also have a process in place that allows for personal protective equipment when we've had some people who were sick who brought their pets in and waited outside,” said DoveLewis President Ron Morgan.

Morgan also touched on a question many people are wondering: can I give Covid-19 to my pet?

“Right now we feel confident that it cannot be spread to animals. Even so, we are taking precautions. If somebody does bring an animal in, we are prepared to bathe the animal if needed to make sure we can take extra precautions if someone has been sick. But right now, we are fairly confident that the information throughout the world is that animals are not getting this transmitted to them,” Morgan said.

Like many organizations, DoveLewis was forced to cancel its upcoming fundraising event.

Morgan said the gala typically brings in enough revenue to cover eight months in financial assistance for pet owners.

DoveLewis is in the process of organizing an online fundraising event, but if you would like to donate now, you can visit: dovelewis.org/donate