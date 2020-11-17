Doctors in SW Washington plead with public to follow covid rules

Clark County’s public health director, Dr. Alan Melnick said the pandemic virus is spreading fast.



"The COVID-19 case numbers are exploding. They're rising exponentially. I could use a number of adjectives for this but they're going up at an alarming rate,” said Melnick.



Just a month ago, Dr. Melnick said an average of 42 people were infected with the virus each day.



Now it’s an average of 121 people each day in Clark County.



The number of people in the hospital is on the rise as well, so much so that Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center cut its elective surgeries by 25% to save supplies and make room for more covid patients.



The chief of staff at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center said there are contingency plans for a covid surge but he's asking the public to take precautions so those plans are not needed.



"We, the folks in the health care system, will be here for you and your family and our community. We're committed to providing the best care no matter the circumstances. But this is also where we most urgently need your help and are asking you to be there for us,” said Ray Lee.



As the virus spreads, more people want tests that are once again in short supply according to Dr. Alfred Seekamp of the Vancouver Clinic.



"You know in an ideal world you'd want to test a lot more people than we currently do. Regularly. But we still are hampered by not an infinite supply of testing kits or reagents,” Seekamp said.



Nine months into the pandemic the doctors worry the public is feeling pandemic fatigue and will let its guard down and have house parties and gatherings.



Doctor Hoa Ly from Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center said this is the year to avoid that and to tell your kids they are heroes for not celebrating Thanksgiving with their elders and for wearing a mask.



"This may not be the best holiday because they can’t see their grandparents and have family gatherings and see their cousins," said Ly. "But this probably gonna be the most memorable and meaningful holiday season in their lives. Something they're going to be sharing with their kids their grandkids for years to come. That grandpapa and grandma survived this pandemic and contributed to its defeat."



