PORTLAND, Ore. — Parents are scrambling to figure out what to do after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Friday that all K-12 schools in the state will be out of session for six weeks. Add Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's announcement that schools in the state will close for a couple weeks starting on Monday, and that's a lot of kids.

On Friday, we called a number of childcare facilities and found many of them were in the middle of meetings trying to figure out how to keep up with the need and what to do next. Many are getting more calls from parents wondering what their options are.

KGW also spoke with one Portland parent who is trying her best to figure out a way to help other parents who might not be able to stay home with their kids.

Jillian Schoene is a mom to a 5-year-old kindergartner named Coltrane. She's been volunteering at his school wiping down stuff in classrooms and the library. She even bought individual art packets for each kid so they don't spread germs.

But now, she's on a new mission to coordinate with other parents online to see if anyone can help watch kids whose parents can't stay home from work.

“I would encourage every parent to get connected with the other parents in their classrooms to help out and help care for all the kids to reduce the cost burden on the families who can't afford it,” said Schoene.

If you need help with childcare, aren't able to find drop-in daycare, or don't have friends and family to help out, there are other options.

One option is College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors.The company has people who can help watch kids in a pinch. All parents have to do is sign up online or through the app.

“We have a pretty easy signup that we do to get the family information. We like to get the medical information and things so that we can make sure that we take care of the kids properly and get up and going from there within maybe a half-hour process,” said Brian Reich, a College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors franchise owner.

He said prices generally start at $20 per hour and go up depending on the need.

They're also looking for more nannies and sitters to hire. That might be good information for those in the arts community who have seen performances and shows canceled because of the coronavirus.

The Boys and Girls Club of Portland has decided to close its club sites starting Monday in the interest of keeping everyone healthy. It's looking into other ways to help families.

Some daycares are also considering the potential of closing. Some have already closed, others are still open. It's a case-by-case basis.

As a last resort, Oregon Labor officials say people can use sick time to stay home with their kids if their child's school is closed because of a public health emergency.

