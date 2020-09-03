PORTLAND, Ore. — CVS Pharmacy is taking steps to ensure patients of all ages have access to their medications without coming into the store and risking contracting the COVID-19 virus.
According to a news release stating the CDC's recommendation of people with a higher risk of COVID-19 symptoms staying home, beginning immediately the drugstore chain will waive charges for home delivery of prescription medications.
"When you're in a position to increase convenience and help provide some peace of mind, you act.," said Troyen Brennan, M.D., M.P.H., CVS' Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer.
