COVID-19 strike team helps Washington County businesses comply with rules to protect employees

The goal is to help employers comply with safety guidelines and avoid a coronavirus outbreak. And they've got a tool kit to do it.

HILLSBORO, Ore — Washington County is the second-most populous in Oregon and has a lot of businesses. And many, from retail to restaurants, are now open, working under the current state restrictions.

Theresa Koppang runs the county's strike team that helps businesses stay safe in the COVID-19 age.

"I think because it is such a new reality for employers and for workplaces, everyone is just trying to understand how to respond," said Koppang.

Enter the tool kit, recently updated with the latest information, rules and recommendations. The 13-page document can be used online, as well. It’s filled with easy-to-read guidance for businesses, on prevention and what to do if an employee gets COVID-19.



"COVID-19 is a strange new reality, but we do have tools where we can respond to it," said Koppang. "And we’ve really laid those out here."

Washington County has also produced two videos people can access. The videos include some success stories, like a shoe store and a Mexican market. The videos, in both English and Spanish, show what the businesses are doing to comply and protect everyone's health.

Hispanics make up about 16% of Washington County's population. But Hispanics account for nearly half of the county's COVID-19 cases.

Many work in the agriculture industry and in food processing plants, where there have been outbreaks. Both industries are considered essential services.

Washington County Public Health hopes the tool kit and other efforts will keep all businesses up to date, so they can make their workplaces as safe as possible.

"Or at least just check out what they already have in place, just to confirm that they’re doing the right thing, and give people a sense of confidence that we’re going to get through this," said Koppang.