COVID-related daycare closures force parents to scramble

The director of Oregon's Early Learning Division said the state still requires a 10-day quarantine period for daycare employees exposed to COVID-19.

SCAPPOOSE, Ore — The latest wave of COVID-19 is hitting Oregon daycares, leading to temporary closures that force parents like Erik Granum to scramble to find child care elsewhere.

Granum said his child's daycare in Scappoose temporarily closed after a COVID exposure.

"Basically they reached out to let us know that one of the children at the daycare center — their sibling had been infected, and they were precautionarily telling parents to come and pick up their kids," said Granum.

He said he later learned a number of staff at the daycare had been exposed, which extended the temporary closure.

"So from that point, we went from a hopefully two-day shutdown ... to an indefinite, at least weeklong shutdown," said Granum.

Alyssa Chatterjee, director of Oregon's Early Learning Division pointed out that in cases like Garnum's, a daycare has to shut down and wait on COVID test results before reopening.

"We don't have substitute pools like we have for K-12, which even K-12 is having trouble with substitutes," said Chatterjee. "So it is a challenge of our system and it's one of the challenges that exist because it's a system that's built on the backs of parents."