Here are the schools in Oregon and SW Washington that are moving to distance learning

The fast-spreading omicron variant continues to infect a record number of people, causing COVID-related student and staff absences.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A growing number of individual schools and school districts in Oregon and Southwest Washington have announced they will temporarily transition to distance learning because of student absences and staffing shortages caused by COVID-19. The move comes as the fast-spreading omicron variant continues to infect a record number of people.

Below is a list of schools implementing distance learning and it will be frequently updated.

OREGON

Beaverton

The Beaverton School District said it's "close to a tipping point" in a letter addressed to staff and families on Jan. 10. The district said individual schools or the entire district will move to temporary remote learning if schools cannot safely operate with adequate staffing.

Hillsboro

Indian Hills Elementary School: Distance learning from Jan. 10-Jan. 11 with students scheduled to return in person on Jan. 18.

Brookwood Elementary School: Distance learning from Jan. 11-Jan. 20 with students scheduled to return in person on Jan. 21.

Portland

The entire Parkrose School District will start temporary distance learning on Jan. 12. The district has not said when students can expect to return to class in person.

Cleveland High School: Distance learning from Jan. 10 through at least Jan. 14.

McDaniel High School: Distance learning from Jan. 10 through at least Jan. 14.

Roosevelt High School: Distance learning from Jan. 11 through at least Jan. 14

Faubion PK-8: Distance learning from Jan. 12 through at least Jan. 14

Ockley Green Middle School: Distance learning from Jan. 11 through at least Jan. 14

Tigard-Tualatin School District

The Tigard-Tualatin School District announced the following schools will implement distance learning from Jan. 13-Jan 21, with students scheduled to return in person on Jan. 24:

Tualatin High School

Tigard High School

Fowler Middle School

Hazelbrook Middle School

Twality Middle School

SW WASHINGTON

Vancouver Public Schools