If you were around someone who had COVID-19, don't expect a call from a contact tracer in some places in Oregon

At least not in some places in Oregon.



Marion and Lane counties said they have had so many new cases recently that their public health departments are in 'surge protocols," meaning they only contact people who are exposed in workplace outbreaks and congregate care settings.



According to the Oregon Health Authority, sporadic cases of COVID-19 — ones that weren’t traced back to a known case — have skyrocketed since early in the summer.



In the most recent week reported by the OHA, the week of Sept. 11, there were more than 10,000 sporadic cases in the state. There were about 1,000 the week of June 26.



Marion County has so many cases of COVID-19 that the county’s public health division is primarily tracking cases in congregate care settings like nursing homes and workplace outbreaks, according to Marion County Health & Human Services spokesperson Jenna Wyatt.



Jason Davis, the spokesperson for Lane County’s COVID-19 response, said the county is under a similar surge protocol and only contact tracing with individuals who are over 65, under age 18 and involved in larger outbreaks.



“Contact tracing is just one part of the case investigation process,” Wyatt said. “Due to the high number of cases, we have discontinued contact tracing for household contacts and social settings.”



According to Marion County’s COVID-19 data dashboard, the county was averaging 173 cases per day on its 14-day moving average, down from a peak of 262 Sept. 6, but above where it was a year ago when it was seeing 47 cases per day.



The Marion County Health and Human Services Department, which includes its public health department, has been identified as a workplace outbreak by the Oregon Health Authority, with nine cases between July 21 and Sept. 9.



Marion County public health director Katrina Rothenberger told the county commissioners in August the department didn't have the staff to contact trace all cases of the coronavirus as it did for much of the pandemic.



Marion County had 305 new cases per 100,000 people the week of Sept. 12, above the state average of 257 per 100,000. Lane County was below the average with 246. Of Oregon counties, 26 were above the state’s average.