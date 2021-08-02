Oregon reports 305 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

The daily case count is the lowest since Oct. 19 2020, when Oregon reported 266 new cases.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon health officials on Monday reported 305 new COVID-19 cases and one new death.

Monday’s case count is the lowest since Oct. 19 2020, when Oregon reported 266 new cases.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 147,419.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Monday with 66, followed by Washington County with 51.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (5), Clackamas (27), Columbia (3), Coos (15), Crook (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (5), Douglas (11), Jackson (8), Jefferson (1), Josephine (10), Lane (30), Lincoln (2), Linn (5), Marion (27), Multnomah (66), Polk (7), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (51) and Yamhill (17).

The state’s death toll is now 2,024 people.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the woman who died:

Oregon’s 2,024th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Feb. 4 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

OHA said as of Monday, 572,400 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given in Oregon and 734,950 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.