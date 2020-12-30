COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations stabilize in Portland metro area

Multnomah County health officer Dr. Jennifer Vines said it's an encouraging trend but warned the risk is still high with New Year's Day around the corner.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Some promising news on the COVID-19 front: the case numbers and hospitalizations this month stabilized in the Portland metro area.

"December was an amazing month," said Multnomah County health officer Dr. Jennifer Vines. "I think people really took seriously the calls to take precautions ahead of Thanksgiving."

Vines said although they are still seeing hundreds of new coronavirus cases every day across the Portland metro area, the overall case numbers and hospitalizations are stabilizing.

Cases even slightly decreased over the last few weeks.

"Which is incredible when you look at the rest of the country," Vines said.

But she also warned that risk is still high.

"We are nervous to see what happens in January following both Christmas and New Year's," Vines said.