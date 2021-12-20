'Increasingly hard to come by': COVID-19 testing availability limited ahead of the holidays

With Christmas just days away, the omicron variant has many rethinking their holiday gatherings. Some are turning to testing as an extra safety measure.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Those looking for a COVID-19 test ahead of the holidays may run into some challenges during the search. Health experts believe it will become increasingly hard to locate a test as the omicron variant spreads.

However, it is possible, but it's likely people will need to shop around by checking online and calling ahead. There isn't the same level of demand for rapid tests in Portland as other parts of the country are seeing, where the omicron variant is already well-entrenched in the community.

"What I know is that in other parts of the country that are already having a lot of omicron, you can’t find a test and you’re waiting hours in line for a test because they’re trying to fly in a couple days," said Dr. Ann Loeffler, Multnomah County's Deputy Health Officer. "I haven't heard that in Portland yet, but I wouldn’t be surprised. I wouldn’t be surprised if you have a really hard time finding a test."

Dr. Loeffler said if you can find one, it's a good idea to get tested before getting together with loved ones. She also noted omicron seems to be picked up by all the normal tests.

"All of the at-home tests you can get with the results in 15 minutes, those are all antigen tests and actually - they kind of have a bad rap. They are actually very good if you follow the directions carefully," she said.

How to find COVID testing

KGW checked with several pharmacies in the area to see about at-home tests. Most were completely sold out. One store was limiting tests to one per customer, keeping them at the front counter.

Looking online, upcoming drive-through rapid testing appointments were nearly non-existent at both Walgreens and CVS locations in the Portland area. To find more options, click here to access the state's Vaccine and Testing Services locator map.

Curative, a healthcare startup, has several walk-up, rapid testing locations in Oregon. Several people lined up in the rain Monday at the Oregon Convention Center Plaza location. You can also book appointments online.

As far as PCR or molecular tests, Dr. Loeffler estimates the turnaround time could be longer— instead of two days, it's taking three in many cases.

If you can't get tested...

If you're unable to get a test, she'd advise taking a closer look at your holidays plans - and decide whether they should be amended, especially if you're around vulnerable people.

"If your holiday gathering is with individuals who are all fully vaccinated and maybe they’re already in your bubble - and they don’t have risk exposures elsewhere - maybe that’s a situation where you don’t need to test.