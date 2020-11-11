Here are the COVID-19 restrictions for Oregon counties on a two-week pause

Gov. Brown said additional restrictions my be necessary if case counts don’t begin to decline during the upcoming two weeks.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Nine counties in Oregon will have a new set of restrictions beginning Wednesday, as part of a state response to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The new rules are part of what Gov. Kate Brown is calling a “pause,” which will be in place for two weeks, from Nov. 11-25. The pause is being instituted in counties with a case rate above 200 per 100,000 people over a two-week period, or more than 60 cases over a two-week period for counties with less than 30,000 people, the governor said.

The following counties are included in the two-week pause:

Baker

Clackamas

Jackson

Malheur

Marion

Multnomah

Umatilla

Union

Washington

Here’s a list of the new measures that will go into place, which the governor and state health officials hope will help reverse the current surge of cases.

Urging all businesses to mandate work from home to the greatest extent possible.

Pausing long-term care facility visits to protect staff and residents.

Reducing maximum restaurant capacity to 50 people (including customers and staff) for indoor dining, with a maximum party size of six. Continuing to encourage outdoor dining and take out.

Reducing other indoor activity maximums capacity to 50 people (for example: gyms, fitness organizations/studios, bowling alleys, ice rinks, indoor sports, pools, museums).

Limiting social gatherings to your household, or no more than 6 people if the gathering includes those from outside your household, reducing the frequency of those social gatherings (significantly in a two-week period), and keeping the same 6 people in your social gathering circle.

The new rules impact the following businesses:

Aquariums

Bowling alleys

Fitness-related facilities

Indoor entertainment facilities

Indoor markets

Facilities where K-12 school sports are practiced or played

Facilities where recreational sports are practiced or played

Licensed swimming pools, licensed spa pools and sports courts

Museums

Restaurants/bars/breweries/brewpubs/wineries/tasting rooms/distilleries

Skating rinks

Venues

The two-week pause does not change any of the current rules for faith-based gatherings at this time.

Last week, Gov. Brown said additional closures my be necessary if case counts don’t begin to decline.

"This is a wake-up call. I do not want to have to take further actions to stop the spread of COVID-19 because of the devastating effect on our businesses, both large and small,” she said.

Gov. Brown and state health officials said the virus is spreading through the state an unprecedented rate due in large part to in-person, indoor social gatherings. The new measures are an effort to stop the spread and save lives by limiting in-person interactions.