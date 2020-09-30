COVID-19 cases reported at six Oregon schools

The six schools are outside of the Portland metro area and have four or fewer reported infections. Listing cases in schools is now a part of the OHA weekly report.

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 infections reported at Oregon schools will now be released publicly as part of the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) weekly report.

In the first COVID-19 Grade School Report, released Wednesday, six schools listed at least one case of a student or staff member infected with the coronavirus.

The reporting only includes K-12 schools that are offering any form of in-person learning. The schools listed this week are all outside of the tri-county Portland metro area, and none have reported more than four total infections:

St. Mary's Academy , at 1112 Cherry Heights Rd. in The Dalles (Wasco County): 1 student and 3 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 4

, at 1112 Cherry Heights Rd. in The Dalles (Wasco County): 1 student and 3 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 4 Irrigon Junior Senior High School , at 315 E Wyoming St. in Irrigon (Morrow County): 0 students and 2 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 14

, at 315 E Wyoming St. in Irrigon (Morrow County): 0 students and 2 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 14 Ferndale Elementary School , at 53445 W Ferndale Rd. in Milton-Freewater (Umatilla County): 0 students and 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 16

, at 53445 W Ferndale Rd. in Milton-Freewater (Umatilla County): 0 students and 1 staff member; most recent onset was Sept. 16 Kalmiopsis Elementary School , at 650 Easy St. in Brookings (Curry County): 1 student and 0 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 18

, at 650 Easy St. in Brookings (Curry County): 1 student and 0 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 18 Kingsview Christian School , at 1850 Clark St. in North Bend (Coos County): 2 students and 0 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 17

, at 1850 Clark St. in North Bend (Coos County): 2 students and 0 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 17 Sutherlin East Elementary School, at 323 E 3rd Ave. in Sutherlin (Douglas County): 1 student and 0 staff members; most recent onset was Sept. 24

Infections at schools that are only offering Comprehensive Distance Learning, and don't have any students onsite, will be reported as workplace outbreaks, which are also listed in OHA’s Weekly Report.

OHA currently reports outbreaks of COVID-19 when five or more cases are identified in a workplace that has 30 or more employees.