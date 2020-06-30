181 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon; 3 more people have died

As of Tuesday, 207 people have died from COVID-19 in Oregon and 8,656 cases have been reported.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Three more deaths in Oregon from COVID-19 were announced Tuesday, bringing the state's death toll to 207, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

OHA also reported 181 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 8,656.

The new cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties:

Clackamas (19)

Coos (1)

Deschutes (10)

Jackson (5)

Jefferson (12)

Josephine (2)

Klamath (3)

Lake (2)

Lane (7)

Lincoln (3)

Linn (4)

Malheur (7)

Marion (25)

Multnomah (38)

Polk (2)

Umatilla (9)

Union (10)

Wasco (1)

Washington (18)

Yamhill (3)

The 205th person to die from COVID-19 in Oregon was a 74-year-old man in Marion County. He tested positive on June 18 and died on June 29, in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon's 206th person to die from COVID-19 was a 93-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive on June 19 and died on June 29, at Salem Hospital. He also had underlying medical conditions.