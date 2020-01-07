28 COVID-19 cases reported at Lake Oswego day care center

The health and safety of our children, families and staff is always our top priority. In response to the Covid-19 crisis, we’ve developed enhanced health and safety measures in partnership with the CDC and a panel of medical experts to ensure our centers remain as clean and safe as possible. As soon as we learned of the positive diagnoses in Lake Grove, we partnered with the Clackamas County Health Department and closed the center for 14 days to allow for a professional deep cleaning, retraining on our protocols and re-testing of our staff before we reopen. We’re also taking the extra step of retraining all of our Oregon center staff to ensure we’re delivering against the highest standards possible. We’re looking forward to welcoming families back to our center soon.