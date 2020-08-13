WATCH LIVE: Gov. Inslee gives update on state's coronavirus response

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington:

8 new coronavirus deaths reported Wednesday in Washington among 551 new cases overall, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

Total: 1,724 deaths among 64,702 overall cases in Washington state.

The state had previously reported the total number of COVID-19 tests submitted in Washington state, and the percentage of tests that came back positive. However, the state has not supplied that data since August 5.

The state Department of Health reported that it is resolving issues with the reporting of negative tests, which had previously been overcounted resulting in total test count that was too high.

With Washington talks on emergency coronavirus aid having stalled, both sides are playing the blame game rather than making any serious moves to try to break their stalemate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday pressed the case for funding for the U.S. Postal Service, rental assistance, food aid and rapid virus testing. Pelosi blasts Republicans as not caring and said “people will die” if the delay grinds into September.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Democrats are “rejecting any more relief for anyone unless they get a flood of demands with no real relationship to COVID-19.” Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow said, “It’s a stalemate.”

Joe Biden is calling for a nationwide protective mask mandate, citing health experts’ predictions that it could save 40,000 lives from coronavirus over the next three months.

”Wearing the mask is less about you contracting the virus,” Biden said. “It’s about preventing other people from getting sick.”

The Democratic presidential candidate also responded to those who push back against such mandates.

“This is America. Be a patriot. Protect your fellow citizens. Step up, do the right thing.”

As more school districts opt for remote learning, some parents are opting to homeschool their children.

“Homeschooling is so much different. I got so many different things to draw from,” said Jen Garrison Stuber, advocacy chair for the Washington Homeschool Organization.

Stuber said they’ve seen a big jump in the number of interested parents. She said normally in June around 200 parents sign up, but more than 800 parents signed up this year. Read more

The Food and Drug Administration has now listed 149 hand sanitizers to avoid because they may contain methanol, which can be toxic, or have less than the required amount of alcohol.

Some sanitizers on the list have tested positive for methanol contamination, while others have less than the required amount of either ethyl alcohol or isopropyl alcohol, making them less effective.

American Airlines will ban the use of face masks that have exhaust valves or vents, joining almost every major airline in the U.S. with this updated policy. Masks with valves and vents can defeat the purpose of preventing a coronavirus-infected person from spreading the virus.

Valves and vents don't filter the air a person exhales, meaning larger droplets that are breathed out can escape the mask. That defeats the purpose of wearing a mask right now -- to prevent people who have the virus from giving it to others.

Alaska, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit, and United airlines also recently updated their mask policies to exclude masks with vents, valves, or both as acceptable for travel.