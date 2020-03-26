Key facts:

132 coronavirus deaths among at least 2,580 overall cases in Washington.

A total of 31,712 people (93% of tests) have tested negative for the virus, as of Monday, which was the last day the state updated that number.

Gov. Jay Inslee issued a statewide 'Stay Home' order in Washington for at least two weeks.

Track the statewide outbreak with this map of Washington counties.

March 26:

11 a.m.

Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday morning that the infection rate from the coronavirus in Washington state is slowing, at least to some degree.

However, he's heard from some residents who don't believe the actions taken to reduce the spread of coronavirus, including the stay-at-home order, are necessary. But, he said, the virus is still spreading across the state.

"We are only in first 2 weeks and people need to understand that order may need to be extended," he said.

10:40 a.m.

The Navy says an outbreak of COVID-19 infections aboard an aircraft carrier in the Pacific has forced it to divert to Guam so that all 5,000 aboard will undergo testing.

The acting secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modly, told reporters that the carrier remains “operationally capable.” Even so, other officials said the number of infected sailors has risen sharply, from three reported initially to “dozens” as of Thursday.

Modly said the carrier, which is the first U.S. Navy ship to have a reported outbreak while at sea, had about 800 COVID-19 test kits aboard and more were being delivered. He said the initially reported cases were sailors with relatively mild symptoms.

The Navy said earlier this week that the Theodore Roosevelt’s most recent port call was in Vietnam.

10:20 a.m.

More than 133,000 people in Washington filed for unemployment benefits last week as government-ordered shutdowns to slow the coronavirus outbreak hit the state's economy.

The state received 133,464 new claims for unemployment benefits during the week of March 15-21, 2020, which is an increase of 119,310 new claims from the previous week.

Spokane County saw the highest increase in claims of 455 to 8,766, an increase of 1,826% from the previous week. King County saw new claims increase from 5,834 to 37,296 during the week of March 15-21, which is an increase of nearly 540%.

New claims in Pierce County increased from 1,559 to 14,730, up 845% from the previous week, and Snohomish County saw new claims increase from 1,386 to 13,692, which is up 888% from the week before.

Click here to see the weekly unemployment initial claims chart.



9:45 a.m.

Sounds Transit will be reducing service on additional ST Express routes starting Monday, March 30, 2020. Sound Transit said ridership on buses and trains is down by an estimated 83% due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Riders should anticipate reduced service on nearly all ST Express routes, and on Link and Sounder trains.

Below is a list of the additional reduced routes announced by Sound Transit on Thursday:

Reductions to ST Express routes operated by Community Transit

Routes 510, 511, 512, 513, 532 and 535 will run on a reduced weekday schedule that will preserve the overall span of service but at a reduced frequency for select trips.

Reductions to ST Express routes operated by Pierce Transit

Routes 544, 560, 566, 574, 578, 580, 590, 594, 595 and 596 will run at reduced frequency similar to typical Saturday schedules, with some enhancements. Due to continuing availability of service on other similar routes, there will be no service on Routes 567, 586, and 592.

ST Express routes operated by King County Metro

Routes 522, 541, 542, 545, 550, 554, 555 and 556 are operating with less frequent service.

Click here for more information on the specific trips canceled.

Previously announced service reductions from Sound Transit include:

Link light rail - Trains are running every 14 minutes.

Sounder trains - Sounder South weekday service is reduced from 13 round trips to eight round trips. The northbound trips being canceled are the 1502, 1506, and 1508 departures from Lakewood and the 1516 and 1522 departures from Tacoma. The canceled southbound trips are the 1503, 1509, 1517, 1519, and 1523 departures from Seattle. Sounder North weekday service is reduced from four round trips to two round trips, with the cancellation of the 1701 and 1705 departures from Everett and the 1700 and 1704 departures from Seattle.

ST Express routes operated by King County Metro - Routes 522, 541, 542, 545, 550, 554, 555 and 556 are operating with less frequent service.

9:15 a.m.

The Washington State Department of Commerce announced an additional $1.8 million in Community Development Block Grants will be distributed to 17 rural counties in Washington state to assist people and businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds will be awarded through the Economic Opportunity Grant program and can be used at the discretion of county authorities to meet community needs, such as providing food and rental assistance, small business support, and health services.

Click here for more information and to see what counties are receiving funds.

9 a.m.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan raised a flag that reads "We Got This Seattle" on top of the Space Needle.

8:15 a.m.

The Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) is further reducing foot traffic from the public at its Community Services Office (CSO) in response to Gov. Jay Inslee’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy” directive and help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The DSHS said online options are still available for people who need cash or food assistance. Customers can continue to drop off paperwork in drop boxes where available. The paperwork will be picked up daily.

The DSHS said a few in-person services are available in CSO lobbies for a limited number of customers to pick up, including:

An EBT card, when the individual has general delivery mail services only and for certain expedited food recipients. All other EBT cards will be mailed from the vendor or through a local office mail process. Clients may contact EBT Customer Service at 888-328-9271 for EBT card replacements.

Emergency support services, when mailing those services is not an option.

Click here for more information.

5:40 a.m.

Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982 — amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus. Read more.

4:40 a.m.

Five workers and two patients at Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital have tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials said Wednesday.

In the last week, state health officials said that one Western State Hospital employee and two patients were positive for COVID-19, but on Wednesday, officials reported four more employees had the disease.

Workers fear it will get worse due to conditions at the sprawling facility and the administration's policies. A union representative for the staff said they continue to report to work because they care deeply about the patients, but they're concerned about management’s failure to be proactive with health guidance.

March 25:

11 p.m.

U.S. deaths due to the coronavirus have topped 1,000, with New York City being the hotspot for most cases and deaths.

A makeshift morgue was set up outside a New York City hospital, and the city's police were told to patrol nearly empty streets to enforce social distancing. New York State alone accounted for more than 30,000 cases and close to 300 deaths, most of them in New York City.

9:00 p.m.

The Senate passed an unparalleled $2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic. The vote was 96-0. The bill now heads to the House, which is not likely to vote until Friday at the earliest.

It includes one-time direct payments to Americans of $1,200 per adult making up to $75,000 a year, and $2,400 to a married couple making up to $150,000.

6:36 p.m.

The Washington Department of Health reported 132 coronavirus deaths as of Wednesday evening among 2,580 total cases statewide. That's up nine deaths from the day before. There have also been at least 31,712 (or 93%) people who have tested negative for the virus as of Monday, which was the last day that the state updated that figure.

5:45 p.m.

The King County Department of Health announced a new number of coronavirus cases on Wednesday. These numbers apply to King County only:

1359 confirmed positive cases (up 82 from yesterday)

100 confirmed deaths (up 6 from yesterday)

5:25 p.m.

Alaska Airlines cuts 70% of flights for April and May because of drop in demand due to coronavirus pandemic

Alaska Airlines today announced plans to reduce its flight schedule through May due to the drop in travel domestically and worldwide caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Seattle-based airline posted on its blog that it normally has 1,300 daily flights. The cut will mean 900 fewer flights a day.

5 p.m.

State launches site to clarify ‘essential’ businesses under stay-home order

Washington state launched an online form so businesses can get clarification on what qualifies as essential under Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” proclamation. The order goes into effect at the end of the day on Wednesday, forcing “non-essential” businesses to shut down for two weeks.

3:50 p.m.

$2 trillion virus rescue bill hits late snags in Senate

Senate leaders raced to unravel last-minute snags Wednesday and win passage of an unparalleled $2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure is the largest economic relief bill in history, and both parties' leaders were desperate for quick passage of a bill aimed at a virus that is costing lives and jobs by the hour.

But the drive by leaders to speed the bill through the Senate was slowed as four conservative Republican senators demanded changes, saying the legislation as written “incentivizes layoffs" and should be altered to ensure employees don't earn more money if they're laid off than if they're working.

3:30 p.m.

King County is closing its parks in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. The gates for the parking lots and trailheads will be locked and restrooms will be closed.

However, the officials also said the county lacks enforcement resources, and will rely on the public to abide by the closures and public health guidelines to keep physical distance from other people. County officials also reminded the public to obey local parking laws near the parks and to not block the gates.

The county had closed picnic areas, ballfields and play areas last week.

Noon

Thurston County announced it has moved to an "essential services model" following Gov. Inslee's stay-at-home order.

The term ‘essential services’ refers to Thurston County work and staff that are essential for public health and safety, as outlined in the Governor’s Order. Including:

Office of the Board of County Commissioners

Public Health

Dispatch, Law Enforcement, Corrections, Courts and Justice systems

Emergency Management

Coroner’s Office

Certain Public Works functions

Building and Land Use Permitting

Information Technology

Payroll and Financial Support

Central Services to Support Essential Services

Other Offices as identified in their Non-Essential Plans

11 a.m.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is reducing the service of Amtrak Cascades trains due to the coronavirus and “severe drops in ridership.” The only Cascades trains that will continue to operate in Washington state are two daily roundtrips between Seattle and Portland.

The Seattle-Portland trains that will continue to operate include trains 500, 501, 504, and 505.

The WSDOT said the trains carried, on average, between 2,300 and 3,600 people each day. Recent ridership logs recorded less than 300 people per day, which is more than an 85% reduction in passengers.

The Coast Starlight, the Amtrak long-distance train, will continue to connect Seattle, Portland, Eugene, and other cities in between through one daily roundtrip.

9:15 a.m.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is closing all public lands that it manages through at least April 8.

Commissioner of Public Lands HiIlary Franz issued the following statement:

"This was not an easy decision. We treasure our forests and trails and beaches as places of rejuvenation and refuge from the chaos of daily life. But, I cannot ignore the unfortunate reality of what we saw this weekend: crowded trails, people shoulder to shoulder, and large gatherings. This behavior undercuts the sacrifices that Washingtonians of all means and ability are making in order to adhere to social distancing. And it undercuts the heroic efforts of our doctors, nurses, and first responders who risk their lives each day responding to this unrelenting epidemic.

“This behavior also makes clear that, while we have taken drastic measures, we have not done enough when it comes to closing areas where large crowds gather and communicating the importance of staying at home and avoiding physical contact with others.

“The disruptions we are experiencing are difficult and challenging – and unprecedented in our lifetimes. But they are necessary. We must bend the curve. And if we all do our part, these temporary disruptions will save countless lives.”

9:10 a.m.

Medical staffers based at Colorado's Fort Carson are being deployed to Washington State to back up doctors and nurses treating coronavirus patients in one of the nation's hardest hit areas.

The Army post near Colorado Springs said more than 300 members of the 627th Hospital Center will head to Washington to provide supplemental routine and emergency medical care. It says that will help free up Washington providers to focus on detecting and treating patients believed to have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Gazette of Colorado Springs reports the unit is capable of establishing a 148-bed full-service hospital even in the most austere conditions in tents or repurposed civilian buildings.

9 a.m.

Community Transit announced five more of its employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

They last worked between March 5-17.

An additional eight employees notified the transit agency that they have tests that are pending and are self-quarantining. None of those people have worked since March 17.

"Public health officials have advised the agency that given the high number of cases in our region, it is challenging to know whether or not infections occurred in the community or on the job," a statement from Community Transit reads.

8 a.m.

All of Washington's state-run parks, wildlife areas, and water access areas are closed for at least two weeks.

Camping and other overnight accommodations on state-managed recreation land is closed through April 30.

7:15 a.m.

A group of inmates in Washington prisons are asking the state Supreme Court to order the release of prisoners at high risk from the coronavirus.

Columbia Legal Services, a nonprofit that advocates for social and economic justice, filed a petition on behalf of the inmates with the high court Tuesday.

The petition warns that virus outbreaks in the prisons would be devastating and says all inmates over 50, those with underlying medical conditions, and those who are due to be released within 18 months should be freed now to reduce the risk of an outbreak.

Gov. Jay Inslee's office said he is aware of the issue and takes it seriously.

7 a.m.

With Gov. Jay Inslee's "stay-at-home" order going into effect, only "essential businesses" will remain open.

What is an essential business?

The state classifies grocery stores, pharmacies, doctors offices, to-go restaurants, gas stations, childcare, marijuana dispensaries and many more to be "essential."

Read more about essential businesses here.

6:30 a.m.

The Starbucks Foundation is donating a total of $500,000 to Operation Gratitude and Direct Relief.

Starbucks announced it is giving free coffee away to first responders and frontline workers supporting the healthcare system until May 3.

5:15 a.m.

Crater Lake National Park, Mount Rainier, and several other national park sites across the Pacific Northwest have temporarily closed to the public because of the coronavirus outbreak. Crater Lake, Mount Rainier, and Olympic national parks announced their closures Tuesday.

Park officials said rangers will remain at the parks to enforce the closure and protect the parks. Other park closures in Oregon include the Lewis and Clark National Historical Park and John Day Fossil Beds. In Washington, North Cascades National Park shut campgrounds and facilities, as well as some trailheads and access roads.

Washington state officials also temporarily closed all state-managed parks, wildlife areas, and water access areas for at least two weeks.

4:45 a.m.

Alaska has recorded its first death from the coronavirus, state officials said. Dr. Anne Zink, the state’s chief medical officer, said the older person in a high risk group contracted the virus and died in Washington state.

Zink said the death counts under the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for Alaska since the person was an Alaska resident. The death did not appear in Washington state totals. No other details about the person was made available.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy also said there were six additional positive cases in Alaska reported Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 42.

4:15 a.m.

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his office said Wednesday.

The 71-year-old is showing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland, his Clarence House office said. It said his wife Camilla, 72, has tested negative.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus,’’ Clarence House said. “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.’’

The tests were carried out by the National Health Service in Scotland.