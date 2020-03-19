SEATTLE —

Key facts:

Washington schools are closed. Check here for developments.

March 19:

1:09 p.m.

A patient at Western State Hospital, Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital, has tested positive for coronavirus. Workers at the hospital say they fear that number will increase due to a lack of protective gear. Read more here.

10:30 a.m.

Major League Soccer announced it extended postponement of matches. That means the end of the season could be pushed back, with the MLS Cup being played in December.

Seattle Sounders matches have been suspended for the next eight weeks.

8 a.m.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department announced it is taking the following precautions during the coronavirus outbreak:

• Deployed hand sanitizer and disinfectants to all work stations

• Instructed that surgical masks be placed on symptomatic arrestees

• Suspended the public ride-along program

• Suspended in-service training

• Advised patrol deputies to handle calls for service over the phone if possible; if not possible, residents will be asked to meet deputies outside their residences of place of business

• Postponed all department ceremonies and gatherings scheduled in March and April

• Closed the lobby area at our Parkland-Spanaway Precinct; currently the front desk at our Headquarters remains open for sex offender registrations, our South Hill Precinct lobby remains open for accessibility to the domestic violence order kiosk, and our Property Rooms remains open. Our desk staff at these locations are behind glass.

• Implemented social distancing and geographic distancing measures for our investigations units and support staff

• Screened all persons entering the corrections facility for symptoms of COVID-19

• Designated cleaning times for all units inside the jail

• Restricted visitations at the jail

7 a.m.

King County selected a soccer field in Shoreline as the location of a temporary field hospital for people exposed to, at risk of exposure, or becoming ill with the coronavirus.

The county is creating field hospitals at multiple locations for people who cannot safely remain isolated in their homes.

6:30 a.m.

Skagit Transit announced it will go fare free for the "duration of the COVID-19 emergency.."

5:20 a.m.

King County Metro is planning to temporarily reduce transit service starting on Monday, March 23, 2020. Metro said some bus routes will not operate, and “nearly all routes will see individual trip cancelations.”

“These service reductions are in response to significant drops in ridership, and are designed to maintain a resilient and sustainable transit system able to ramp back up when this chapter closes,” King County Metro said on its website.

Metro’s ridership was 45% less, about 185,000 passengers, on March 12 than a comparable day in 2019. Click here for more information.

5 a.m.

China's health ministry says the virus epicenter of Wuhan and its surrounding Hubei province have reported no new cases.

The ministry said Thursday that results over the past 24 hours showed 34 new cases, all detected in people arriving from abroad. Eight new deaths were reported, all in Wuhan.

Wuhan at the peak reported thousands of new cases of coronavirus infection daily, overwhelming its health care system.

What are coronavirus symptoms?

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or colds. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

The severity of symptoms ranges significantly. Some cases are very mild with symptoms similar to the common cold, and some cases are more like severe pneumonia that require hospitalization. Most deaths have been reported in older adults who had other health conditions, according to DOH.

Symptoms may appear as soon as two days after being exposed to the coronavirus or as long as 14 days.

A new Washington call center has been set up to answer your questions about COVID-19. If you have questions about how the virus spreads, what is being done in Washington state, and what you can do if you have symptoms, call 1-800-525-0127 and press #.