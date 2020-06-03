PORTLAND, Ore. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded testing guidelines for COVID-19 Wednesday, but health officials in Oregon say testing will still be limited to mostly people who are hospitalized.

Oregon health officials now plan do to briefings twice a week about COVID-19 because the situation has evolved more rapidly than they initially expected.

One of the points officials hit on Thursday was not everyone who wants to be tested for COVID-19 can be despite the expanded CDC guidelines. Testing in Oregon will continue to be for people who are sick enough to be hospitalized with a viral lung infection and test negative for the flu.

Officials said there would be a benefit to testing people with mild symptoms to help stop the spread of the disease. But right now, state labs can test that many people.

For now, the lab can only test about 40 people a day and officials say, on average, they are only testing about 10 to 20.

Get the latest information on the coronavirus

Commercial labs are expected to start doing tests in the next week or so and that would mean more people can be tested. Again, for now, testing is reserved for high-risk patients.

If you feel like you have mild symptoms, officials advise you stay home until you feel better for at least 24 hours.

If you don't feel sick, officials said there's no reason to change your routine.

“As of right now, COVID-19 is not severe enough or widespread enough to proactively implement preventive school closures and cancellation of communal events,” said Dr. Jennifer Vines with the Multnomah County Health Department.

Again, officials recommend you continue to wash your hands, use hand sanitizer and avoid touching your face.

RELATED: What do you need for a coronavirus home quarantine kit?

RELATED: VERIFY: Hand sanitizer can protect against coronavirus, but not as well as washing your hands