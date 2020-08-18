Beaverton woman frustrated with COVID-19 testing experience

Lori Engler learned from Washington County Public Health that she had tested positive for the virus only to find out the results were inconclusive.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Lori Engler is beyond frustrated with her COVID-19 testing experience. In late July, the 43-year-old went to a Rite Aid to get tested for the virus. A week later she got a call from a Washington County Public Health case interviewer. Engler had tested positive.

"A couple years ago, I went through breast cancer and it was like that phone call I got saying I had breast cancer," said Engler.

Engler was scared. She was then confused after checking her email later that same day. She found her test results. They were inconclusive. Engler called Washington County Public Health for an explanation.

"She said essentially what we're doing is we're telling (people) if you have inconclusive results we're assuming you're positive for COVID-19," said Engler.

Engler was relieved that she may not have the virus that has swept across the globe. She wanted to be certain though. She went to a Walgreens for a second test. It came back negative.

"I can't remember the last time I was that relieved," she said. "Not just for myself but the ripple effect it had. My roommate has parents who are elderly. I've been in contact with other friends who have kids. It has a huge effect, you know."

Engler believes COVID-19 testing and the protocols that follow are inconsistent and broken.

"It caused a lot of personal stress and anxiety," Engler said.

While Engler's case may be unique, she says it is unlikely. She encourages anyone who gets an inconclusive or positive result to get re-tested.

"I would love for people to know there's an extra step you can take."