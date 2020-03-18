SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A woman who died three days ago at a Springfield hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Lane County officials.

The woman, who was in her 60s, died at RiverBend Hospital on March 14. KEZI reports the woman was brought to the hospital when she experienced cardiac arrest. She was tested for the coronavirus after her death and the test came back positive Tuesday night, the county said.

The medical examiner’s office will determine her official cause of death.

So far, the Oregon Health Authority has reported 65 known cases of the coronavirus across the state. That includes one other death of a 70-year-old man in Multnomah County with underlying health conditions.

Health officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Those considered high risk include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, or diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.

People vulnerable to complications should follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings. Every resident should take these basic steps to protect those most at risk:

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you feel ill.

