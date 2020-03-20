COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. — A second person in Cowlitz County has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Friday afternoon.

The new case involves a man in his 60s. He is being treated in isolation at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview, according to Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management.

The health department is working to identify close contacts, who will be instructed to stay home for 14 days after their last contact with the man.

One other person, a man in his 70s, previously tested positive for COVID-19 in Cowlitz County. That man was at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center but is now recovering at home, officials said.

There has been a total of 1,524 cases in Washington, including 83 people who have died.

