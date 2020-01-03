Several schools in western Washington will be closed this week due to the coronavirus outbreak, officially called COVID-19.
Tuesday, March 10:
- North Seattle College: Alternate modes of instruction begin on March 10 through the winter quarter. Campus services and offices remain open,
- South Central College: In-person classes are suspended through the winter quarter. Instruction will resume on Tuesday using "alternative formats."
- All schools in the Snohomish School District will be closed on Tuesday, March 10 after an employee with the transportation department tested positive for coronavirus. The school will be closed for cleaning. All athletic and other activities have been canceled.
- Bellevue Children’s Academy in Bellevue – closed March 10. School has moved to online learning.
- Pacific Lutheran University will transition all regular classes to distance-learning from March 10 until the end of spring break (March 30). The campus will still be open but most classes will be held online.
- Mary Lyon Elementary in Tacoma – closed for cleaning after a staff member tested presumptive positive for coronavirus.
- Shoreline Community College will be holding most classes online through March 25. There have been no reported cases at the college.
- Willows Preparatory School in Redmond - closed March 10. School has moved to online learning.
- Woodside Elementary in Everett - closed Tuesday, March 10 after a student started exhibiting signs of coronavirus and has a parent who tested positive for the virus. The student did not attend school last week. The school will receive an intense disinfecting.
Monday, March 9:
- Bellevue Children’s Academy in Bellevue – closed March 9-10. School has moved to online learning.
- Bertschi School in Seattle – closed out of an abundance of caution from March 9 through March 27. Distance learning program begins March 16.
- The Bush School in Seattle – closed for faculty training on remote schooling.
- Eastside Preparatory School in Seattle – conducting online learning from Monday, March 9 until March 27, 2020.
- Echo Lake Elementary in the Shoreline Public Schools District - closed March 9 for deep cleaning after a parent was diagnosed with COVID-19.
- Evergreen School in Shoreline – closed from March 9 until April 12. Moving to online learning.
- Green River College in Auburn – All classes across GRC locations are canceled for Monday, March 9, 2020. Beginning Tuesday, classes will be completed in a manner that reduces face-to-face meetings until the end of the winter quarter.
- Hazen High School in Renton will remain closed on Monday, March 9. The school closed last week after a student tested positive for coronavirus.
- Lakeside School in Seattle – closed from March 9 until April 13, 2020. Lakeside School will be functioning under its remote learning plan from March 9 through April 3.
- Lake Washington Institute of Technology in Kirkland – Moving to remote operations until March 20, 2020.
- Tacoma Public Schools will close Mary Lyon Elementary after the Pierce County Health Department notified the superintendent that a staff member at the school has tested presumptive positive for coronavirus. The school will undergo a deep cleaning.
- Pacific Lutheran University - classes canceled for faculty training. Remote learning begins Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
- St. Thomas School in Medina will begin remote learning on Monday. No students have tested positive for coronavirus.
- Northshore School District is beginning online learning on Monday.
- The University of Washington will not have classes in person through the end of the winter quarter on March 20. The campus will remain open. Normal class operations will begin on March 30, pending public health guidance.
- Seattle Academy of Arts & Sciences in Seattle – closed for remote learning.
- Seattle University - canceled in-person classes through March 20. The campus will remain open.
- Seattle Pacific University - moving to an online format starting March 9. Campus offices and services will remain open to accommodate employees and students living on campus.
- Villa Academy in Seattle – closed to allow staff to plan for potential distance learning for students.
- Willows Preparatory School in Redmond - closed March 9-10. School has moved to online learning.
- Woodside Elementary in Everett will be closed Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10 after a student started exhibiting signs of coronavirus and has a parent who tested positive for the virus. The student did not attend school last week. The school will receive an intense disinfecting.
What are coronavirus symptoms?
The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or colds. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, according to the Washington State Department of Health.
The severity of symptoms ranges significantly. Some cases are very mild with symptoms similar to the common cold, and some cases are more like severe pneumonia that require hospitalization. Most deaths have been reported in older adults who had other health conditions, according to DOH.
Symptoms may appear as soon as two days after being exposed to the coronavirus or as long as 14 days.
A new Washington call center has been set up to answer your questions about COVID-19. If you have questions about how the virus spreads, what is being done in Washington state, and what you can do if you have symptoms, call 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
