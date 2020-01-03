Several schools in western Washington will be closed this week due to the coronavirus outbreak, officially called COVID-19.

Tuesday, March 10:

North Seattle College: Alternate modes of instruction begin on March 10 through the winter quarter. Campus services and offices remain open,

South Central College: In-person classes are suspended through the winter quarter. Instruction will resume on Tuesday using "alternative formats."

All schools in the Snohomish School District will be closed on Tuesday, March 10 after an employee with the transportation department tested positive for coronavirus. The school will be closed for cleaning. All athletic and other activities have been canceled.

Bellevue Children’s Academy in Bellevue – closed March 10. School has moved to online learning.

Pacific Lutheran University will transition all regular classes to distance-learning from March 10 until the end of spring break (March 30). The campus will still be open but most classes will be held online.

Mary Lyon Elementary in Tacoma – closed for cleaning after a staff member tested presumptive positive for coronavirus.

Shoreline Community College will be holding most classes online through March 25. There have been no reported cases at the college.

Willows Preparatory School in Redmond - closed March 10. School has moved to online learning.

Woodside Elementary in Everett - closed Tuesday, March 10 after a student started exhibiting signs of coronavirus and has a parent who tested positive for the virus. The student did not attend school last week. The school will receive an intense disinfecting.

Monday, March 9:

What are coronavirus symptoms?

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or colds. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

The severity of symptoms ranges significantly. Some cases are very mild with symptoms similar to the common cold, and some cases are more like severe pneumonia that require hospitalization. Most deaths have been reported in older adults who had other health conditions, according to DOH.

Symptoms may appear as soon as two days after being exposed to the coronavirus or as long as 14 days.

A new Washington call center has been set up to answer your questions about COVID-19. If you have questions about how the virus spreads, what is being done in Washington state, and what you can do if you have symptoms, call 1-800-525-0127 and press #.