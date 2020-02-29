KIRKLAND, Wash. — A possible outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, is being investigated at a Kirkland nursing facility.

Two people connected to the Life Care Center of Kirkland have tested presumptively positive for COVID-19.

Presumptively positive means their tests came back positive from the Washington state health lab, but still must be confirmed by the federal labs.

One patient is a woman in her 40s who is a health care worker at Life Care. She is in satisfactory condition at Overlake Hospital and hasn't had any travel outside of the U.S., said Dr. Jeff Duchin with Public Health Seattle & King County.

The other is a woman in her 70s and a resident at Life Care. She is in serious condition at EvergreenHealth.

There are over 50 individuals associated with Life Care who have respiratory symptoms or are hospitalized with pneumonia or other conditions and are being tested for COVID-19, according to Duchin.

RELATED: King County resident is first death from coronavirus in the U.S., officials say

Public Health officials are investigating this as a possible outbreak at Life Care Center.

“Current residents and associates are being monitored closely, and any with symptoms or who are potentially exposed are quarantined. As a precaution, all visits to the facility from families, volunteers or vendors are not allowed,” said officials with Life Care Center of Kirkland.

People trying to visit their family members at Life Care on Saturday were turned away due to the quarantine.

Several firefighters in Kirkland who helped ill patients at Life Care are now under quarantine as a precaution.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are sending a team of epidemiologists to King County to support local health experts as they work to identify and test new cases.

“While the vast majority of cases of COVID-19 are believed to be mild, the virus can be a very serious infection that can lead to death. Protecting the health of our community and supporting the care of health care workers is our top priority," said Duchin.

RELATED: 2 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Snohomish, King counties