PORTLAND, Ore. — As more people test positive for the coronavirus COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority has released more information about those people.

As of Monday afternoon, there have been 14 positive cases in the state and no deaths. There have been 231 people tested in Oregon, with 165 testing negative and 52 tests still pending. There are 226 people who are being monitored.

Latest numbers from the Oregon Health Authority

Here's more information about the people who have tested positive:

March 9

Where they live:

Washington County: 8

Jackson County: 2

Douglas County: 1

Klamath County: 1

Marion County: 1

Umatilla County: 1

Age:

55 to 74: 7

35 to 54: 5

18 to 24: 1

17 or younger: 1

25 to 34: 0

Hospitalized:

No: 9

Yes: 5

International travel:

No: 11

Yes: 3

