PORTLAND, Ore. — As more and more news comes out about the coronavirus pandemic, it can be difficult to keep track of the number of people who have tested positive and where they live, as well as the number of people who have tested negative.

So, we created this story to do just that: give you the numbers and perspective on the COVID-19 outbreak in Oregon, as provided by the Oregon Health Authority.

Here are the numbers as of Monday afternoon:

Total number of positive tests: 606

Number of people who have died: 16

Total number of completed tests: 12,883

Total number of negative tests: 12,277 (95% of all tests)

Positive tests by county:

Benton: 9

Clackamas: 40 (3 deaths)

Clatsop: 3

Columbia: 1

Deschutes: 25

Douglas: 8

Grant: 1

Hood River: 2

Jackson: 20

Josephine: 10

Klamath: 4

Lane: 12 (1 death)

Lincoln: 1

Linn: 36 (2 deaths)

Marion: 123 (3 deaths)

Morrow: 1

Multnomah: 100 (2 deaths)

Polk: 15

Tillamook: 3

Umatilla: 4

Union: 1

Wasco: 5

Washington: 168 (3 deaths)

Yamhill: 14 (2 deaths)

View a map of the positive tests

Positive tests by age group:

0 to 19: 13 (0 hospitalized, 0 deaths)

20 to 29: 58 (6 hospitalized, 0 deaths)

30 to 39: 82 (6 hospitalized, 0 deaths)

40 to 49: 117 (25 hospitalized, 0 deaths)

50 to 59: 115 (19 hospitalized, 0 deaths)

60 to 69: 108 (37 hospitalized, 3 deaths)

70 to 79: 64 (28 hospitalized, 5 deaths)

80 and over: 48 (19 hospitalized, 8 deaths)

Not available: 1

Positive tests by hospitalization:

Yes: 140

No: 361

Not provided: 105

Positive tests by sex:

Female: 335 (7 deaths)

Male: 266 (9 deaths)

Not available: 5

Oregon hospital capacity:

Available adult ICU beds: 291

Available adult non-ICU beds: 2,059

Available pediatric beds: 203

Available pediatric ICU beds: 67

Available ventilators: 765

COVID-19 admissions: 132

COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 39

