Oregon reports five more COVID-19 deaths, highest daily total in a month

PORTLAND, Ore — Five more people in Oregon have died from COVID-19, state health officials announced Tuesday. The state’s death toll is up to 169 people.

The five deaths are the most the Oregon Health Authority has reported in a single day since May 7, when six people died. The OHA released the following information about the people who died:

A 78-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on May 6 and died on May 27 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

A 96-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive on May 27 and died on June 7 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.

A 70-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive on June 5 and died on June 8 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.

A 60-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive on May 21 and died on June 4 at Kaiser Westside Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.

A 96-year-old man in Clackamas County, who became symptomatic on May 31, after close contact with a confirmed case, and died on June 3 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

The OHA also announced 70 new and presumptive coronavirus cases, bringing the state total to 4,988 cases. It’s unclear how many of those are active infections. The people newly diagnosed with COVID-19 are from the following counties:

Benton: 1

Clackamas: 16

Columbia: 1

Hood River: 6

Lincoln: 2

Marion: 8

Multnomah: 27

Polk: 1

Union: 1

Washington: 7

Oregon has seen a recent uptick in total coronavirus cases. The OHA reported the highest daily total of new cases, 146, on Sunday. Another 114 cases were reported on Monday, the second-highest daily total during the pandemic.

A total of 153,470 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Oregon, with 148,629 people (96.8%) testing negative, according to data from the OHA.

