The three largest active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon are at prisons

PORTLAND, Ore — There are 124 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon as of this week reported by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). The three largest active workplace outbreaks in Oregon are at prisons.

In this week's workplace outbreaks data from the OHA, six of Oregon's correctional institutions showed up in the report. The largest active outbreak remains at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario, with a total of 554 cases reported.

The three largest active workplace outbreaks in Oregon are at prisons and account for 1,349 total cases :

Snake River Correctional Institution, Ontario: 554 cases (The first reported case was June 24, 2020 and the most recent onset was reported Dec. 4, 2020).

Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution, Pendleton: 522 cases (The first reported case was July 8, 2020 and the most recent onset was reported Dec. 7, 2020).

Oregon State Correctional Institution, Salem: 202 cases (The first reported case was Sept. 28, 2020 and the most recent onset was reported Dec. 3, 2020).

Deer Ridge Correctional Institution, Madras: 57 cases (The first reported case was Nov. 13, 2020 and the most recent onset was reported Dec. 3, 2020).

Coffee Creek Intake Center, Wilsonville: 8 cases (The first reported case was Nov. 4, 2020 and the most recent onset was reported Nov. 23, 2020) .

Sheridan Correctional Institution, Sheridan: 6 cases (The first reported case was Oct. 19, 2020 and the most recent onset was reported Nov. 25, 2020).

INTERACTIVE CHART: Active workplace outbreaks at Oregon prisons (view larger)

The list below includes active workplace outbreaks (Table 3), meaning that there has been a case within the past 28 days.