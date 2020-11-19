Oregon's weekly COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations reach record-high

The state had 6,491 new cases, 31 deaths and 291 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus from Nov. 9-15.

PORTLAND, Ore — The weekly number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Oregon hit a record-high last week, according to the Oregon Health Authority's (OHA) weekly report released Wednesday.

Oregon recorded 6,491 new cases from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, topping the previous week's record of 5,177 cases by 25.4%.

The dramatic hike stems from a series of Oregon's highest daily case counts to date, including a single-day record of 1,122 cases on Nov. 12.

OHA said testing rose by 9.7% and the percentage of tests that were positive rose from 11.9% to 12.5% — another record-high for the state.

There were 291 coronavirus patients hospitalized during the week, the highest number the state has seen during the pandemic.

Thirty-one infected patients died from Nov. 9-15, which was 26% fewer deaths than the previous week's record high of 42.

People ages 20 to 49 accounted for 51% of the cases, while people 70 and older accounted for 75% of deaths.