Oregon's COVID-19 death toll passes 400; 11 more deaths reported today

The Oregon Health Authority announced Wednesday that 11 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the state death toll to 408.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Eleven more people in Oregon have died from COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Wednesday. To date, 408 people in the state have died from the novel coronavirus.

There are also 203 more confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 23,870.

There were 41 new cases announced in Multnomah County on Wednesday. Washington County has 25 more cases and Jackson County has 24.

The remainder of new cases announced Wednesday are in the following counties:

Baker (1)

Clackamas (15)

Columbia (3)

Crook (1)

Deschutes (4)

Douglas (1)

Hood River (1)

Jefferson (9)

Josephine (2)

Klamath (1)

Lane (5)

Linn (3)

Malheur (10)

Marion (30)

Morrow (1)

Polk (4)

Tillamook (1)

Umatilla (11)

Union (3)

Yamhill (7)

OHA also issued its weekly report Wednesday, and it showed a downward trend in COVID-19 cases between Aug. 10 and Aug. 16.

During the week, OHA recorded 1,963 new cases of COVID-19 infection, down from 2,122 the week before. Also between Aug. 10 and Aug. 16, 31 deaths were reported, compared to 39 the prior week.

From week to week the percentage of positive test stayed the same, at 5.4%. The number of new hospitalizations dropped from 143 to 115.

The weekly report also showed there are 86 active workplace outbreaks in Oregon.

Oregon’s 398th COVID-19 death was a 70-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Aug. 16 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 399th COVID-19 death was an 83-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Aug. 4 and died on Aug. 15 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 400th COVID-19 death was a 99-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 18 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 401st COVID-19 death was a 93-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 4 and died on Aug. 9 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 402nd COVID-19 death was a 90-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 25 and died on Aug. 13 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 403rd COVID-19 death was a 73-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 16 and died on Aug. 11 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 404th COVID-19 death was an 84-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 21 and died on Aug. 11 at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 405th COVID-19 death was a 60-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 15 and died on Aug. 1 at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 406th COVID-19 death was an 88-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 13 and died on July 25 at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 407th COVID-19 death was a 94-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 30 and died on Aug. 8 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.