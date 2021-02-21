Oregon reports only 111 new confirmed COVID cases due to server error

Due to a server error, a large number of results were not processed on Saturday and positive results on Monday are expected to be high.

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Sunday, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported only 111 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and one death associated with the virus. The low reporting was caused by a server error, according to OHA, which caused a large number of results to not be processed on Saturday. This will cause likely cause Monday's numbers to be reported higher than usual as the backlog is processed.

The confirmed and presumptive cases were found in the following counties:

Benton (3)

Clackamas (4)

Columbia (9)

Coos (9)

Curry (3)

Deschutes (11)

Douglas (21)

Jackson (2)

Jefferson (3)

Josephine (1)

Klamath (1)

Lake (1)

Lane (13)

Lincoln (1)

Linn (1)

Marion (11)

Multnomah (8)

Polk (4)

Umatilla (1)

Washington (3)

Yamhill (1)

Oregon’s 2,155th COVID-19 death was an 84-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Feb. 16 and died on Feb. 20 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

On Sunday, OHA reported that 21,202 new doses of the COVID-19 vaccination were added to the state immunization registry. Oregon has now administered 802,404 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and a total of 924,575 have been delivered across the state.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in Oregon, you can visit OHA's website here.