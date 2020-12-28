Oregon reports 865 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

The state's death toll is now 1,433, while the total number of cases reported in Oregon is 110,545.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Monday that six more Oregonians have died of COVID-19, raising the state's death toll to 1,433.

Health officials also reported 865 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon. The new cases bring the state's total to 110,545.

The county with the highest number of new cases reported was Washington County with 305.

Here's a list of the cases reported by county on Monday:

Baker: 1

Benton: 7

Clackamas: 125

Clatsop: 5

Columbia: 5

Coos: 1

Curry: 1

Deschutes: 11

Grant: 1

Harney: 1

Hood River: 8

Jackson: 69

Jefferson: 1

Josephine: 7

Lake: 1

Lane: 35

Lincoln: 2

Linn: 12

Malheur: 5

Marion: 80

Multnomah: 121

Polk: 32

Umatilla: 11

Union: 1

Wasco: 3

Washington: 305

Yamhill: 14

Here's the information OHA released about the six people whose deaths were reported Monday:

A 79-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Dec. 27 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

A 79-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec.18 and died on Dec. 26 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Medford. He had underlying conditions.

A 67-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 12 and died on Dec. 17 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

An 85-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 15 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

An 87-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 26 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

A 77-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 27 and died on Dec. 27 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon also reported that 515 people are hospitalized with coronavirus across the state. That's 23 more patients than Sunday. There are 113 patients in intensive care unit beds, eight more than Sunday.

In its daily report, Oregon also reported that 840 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered Sunday, raising the number of first vaccine doses administered in the state to 20,298.