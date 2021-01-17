Oregon reports 799 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Health officials said on Sunday the state has surpassed 200,000 doses of COVID vaccine administered to Oregonians.

PORTLAND, Ore — On Sunday, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 799 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. That brings the state's total to 133,205 cases since the pandemic began.

Health officials said on Sunday they surpassed 200,000 doses of COVID vaccine administered to Oregonians. That includes first and second doses of the vaccine.

OHA said they are meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s goal of administering 12,000 vaccinations per day. On Saturday, they administered 12,781 doses.

There are 361 patients across Oregon who are hospitalized with coronavirus, that number is four fewer than Saturday. OHA reported there are 95 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is three more than yesterday.

Washington County and Multnomah County reported the most new cases on Sunday. Here is a list of all the number by county: Baker (2), Benton (12), Clackamas (66), Clatsop (16), Columbia (10), Coos (5), Crook (6), Curry (6), Deschutes (46), Douglas (11), Gilliam (3), Harney (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (30), Jefferson (15), Josephine (30), Klamath (6), Lake (1), Lane (53), Lincoln (6), Linn (7), Malheur (7), Marion (86), Morrow (5), Multnomah (102), Polk (34), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (57), Union (10), Wasco (8), Washington (131), Yamhill (20).

Health officials reported one death from COVID-19 on Sunday, which raised the state’s death toll to 1,800.