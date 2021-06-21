Oregon reports 78 new COVID cases, 2 more deaths

The OHA said 44,606 more adults need to get their first dose to reach the governor's 70% vaccination goal.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 78 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Monday.

There have been a total of 206,850 known COVID-19 cases in the state since the pandemic began.

Vaccinations

The OHA said 68.7% of Oregonians 18 and older have received at least one shot. The OHA said 44,606 more adults need to get their first dose to reach the governor's 70% vaccination goal. Gov. Kate Brown said she will lift most COVID-19 restrictions when the state reaches the 70% vaccination mark.

Oregon has now administered 2,937,825 doses of Pfizer, 2,219,460 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Jonson's single-dose vaccine.

As of Monday, 2,353,753 people have had at least one dose and 2,104,707 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Hospitalizations

There are 144 people with COVID-19 in the hospital, which is five fewer than Sunday. There are 36 people with COVID-19 in intensive care beds, which is one more than Sunday.

New cases

Multnomah County reported the highest number of new cases on Monday with 18.

Health officials said the new cases were reported in the following counties:

Benton (1), Clackamas (7), Clatsop (3), Columbia (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (3), Douglas (5), Jefferson (1), Josephine (8), Lane (13), Linn (8), Morrow (1), Multnomah (18), Union (1), Wasco (1), Yamhill (4).

Deaths

The OHA released the following information about the two new deaths reported Monday: