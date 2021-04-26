Oregon reports 630 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Oregon Health Authority updated its quarantine guidelines for people who are unvaccinated due to the climbing case count and hospitalizations.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 630 new positive and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in its daily report on Monday. The reported cases bring the state’s total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 181,321. The death toll has risen to 2,486.

Cases and deaths



The cases reported Monday were found in the following counties:

Baker (2), Benton (2), Clackamas (94), Clatsop (4), Columbia (7), Coos (5), Crook (3), Deschutes (43), Douglas (4), Grant (4), Hood River (1), Jackson (55), Jefferson (2), Josephine (8), Lane (40), Lincoln (2), Linn (16), Marion (81), Multnomah (164), Polk (10), Tillamook (5), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (66) and Yamhill (8).



OHA released the following information about the one reported death:

Oregon’s 2,486th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on April 23 and died on April 24 at Mercy Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Vaccinations



Oregon’s seven-day running average for vaccinations is now 34,754. The state has administered a total of 1,498,437 doses of Pfizer, 1,234,442 doses of Moderna and 92,142 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Monday, 1,175,540 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,738,540 people who have had at least one dose.

To date, 1,731,015 doses of Pfizer, 1,454,400 doses of Moderna and 215,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

Hospitalizations



There are 319 people across Oregon who are hospitalized with COVID-19, which is 28 more than was reported on Sunday. There are 77 patients in the intensive care unit, which is 11 more than was reported on Sunday.



Update to quarantining guidelines



Due to the spike of cases across the state and subsequent hospitalizations, OHA has announced new changes to the COVID-19 quarantining guidelines.



It is now recommended that unvaccinated people quarantine for 14 days if they have been in contact with a person with COVID-19. Previously, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had advised a 10-day quarantine with a negative COVID-19 test result was an acceptable quarantine time.



People who have been fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine. Someone is considered fully vaccinated once two weeks have passed since their final dose of vaccine, be that the second dose of Moderna or Pfizer or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.



OHA continues to advise that people wear masks, keep a physical distance from others and that people limit the size of gatherings. It recommends all eligible Oregonians, which is everyone 16 and older, makes an appointment to get a vaccine.