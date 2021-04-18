Oregon reports 628 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported an additional 628 confirmed and presumptive positive cases, bringing the state’s total number of reported infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 175,121. No additional deaths were reported and Oregon’s death roll remains 2,460. The cases were found in the following counties:

There are 215 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is 15 more than was reported on Saturday. Additionally, there are 48 people in the intensive care unit with COVID-19, which is one more than was reported on Saturday.



To date, 1,535,625 doses of Pfizer, 1,318,100 doses of Moderna and 215,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.