Oregon reports 610 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

The new cases bring the state’s total number of recorded infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 191,405 and the death toll climbs to 2,530.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 610 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in the state and two more deaths related to the virus in its daily update on Sunday.



The new cases bring the state’s total number of recorded infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 191,405 and the death toll climbs to 2,530.



Cases and deaths



The cases were found in the following counties:



Benton (13), Clackamas (78), Columbia (10), Coos (3), Crook (8), Curry (1), Deschutes (35), Douglas (5), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (16), Jefferson (3), Josephine (6), KIamath (22), Lane (40), Lincoln (1), Linn (31), Malheur (6), Marion (76), Morrow (1), Multnomah (144), Polk (10), Tillamook (4), Washington (81) and Yamhill (13)



OHA released the following information on the two deaths:



Oregon’s 2,529th death is an 80-year-old woman from Deschutes county who tested positive on April 24 and died on May 3 at St Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2530th death is an 83-year-old woman from Multnomah county who tested positive on April 27 and died on May 7 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Hospitalizations



There are 318 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon, which is 11 fewer than was reported on Saturday. There are 76 people in intensive care units with the virus, which is eight fewer than was reported on Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,325, which is a 0.1% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 351.

Vaccinations

As of today, there are 1,968,933 people who have had at least one dose of a vaccine. A total of 1,340,794 have received a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Oregon has now administered a total of 3,315,448 million vaccine doses, which includes: 1,812,149 doses of Pfizer, 1,393,975 doses of Moderna and 107,870 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines (1,454 doses were administered but did not specify product information).