Oregon reports 582 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 582 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases and three more deaths in its daily report on Sunday.

These new numbers bring the state's death toll to 1,880 and the total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 138,168.

There are 310 people hospitalized in Oregon with COVID-19, which is the same number that was reported in Saturday's update. Additionally, there are 80 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit bets, which is three fewer than were reported in Saturday's update.

OHA also reported that 14,775 new doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were added to the state's immunization registry. Of the 14,775, 11,243 doses were administered on Jan. 23. OHA notes that an additional 3,512 doses were administered the days before but were counted into Jan. 23's total.

Oregon has now administered 300,662 doses of the coronavirus vaccine. To date, 492,450 doses of the vaccine have been administered across Oregon.

The cases reported in Sunday's daily update were found in the following counties:

Benton (3)

Clackamas (49)

Coos (26)

Crook (9)

Curry (1)

Deschutes (31)

Douglas (14)

Harney (1)

Hood River (9)

Jackson (47)

Jefferson (4)

Josephine (20)

Klamath (26)

Lake (5)

Lane (49)

Lincoln (6)

Linn (18)

Malheur (3)

Marion (72)

Morrow (3)

Multnomah (78)

Polk (18)

Tillamook (1)

Umatilla (16)

Union (5)

Wasco (2)

Washington (59)

Yamhill (7)

The following information was released by OHA about the three deaths reported in Sunday's update:

Oregon’s 1,878th COVID-19 death was a 66-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Jan. 21 and died on Jan. 20 at his residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,879th COVID-19 death was a 90-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 14 and died on Jan. 22 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.