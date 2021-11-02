Oregon reports 555 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Orego
n Health Authority (OHA) on Wednesday reported 555 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths related to the virus.
Oregon has seen a trend of lower case numbers over the past few weeks following months of 1,000-plus cases per day in late fall and early winter.
Last week, the state had its lowest weekly case count in three months, with 4,049 new cases from Monday, Feb. 1 to Sunday, Feb. 6 -- a 15% drop from the previous week.
On Friday, 10 Oregon counties will improve from the state's "extreme risk" designation because of dropping case numbers, including the three counties that make up the Portland metro area. Under the loosened restrictions, indoor dining may resume at limited capacity, among other activities.
Hospitalizations
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon dropped. According to OHA, there are 211 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 15 fewer than Tuesday. The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds remained unchanged at 53.
During the week of Feb. 1, the number of new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Oregon dropped from 251 to 230 — an 8% decrease.
Vaccinations
Another 16,427 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. Oregon has administered 604,215 of the 821,150 total doses delivered across the state. There have been 155,689 Oregonians who have received two doses of the vaccine.
A total of 148,475 Oregonians have tested positive during the pandemic, including 2,044 people who have died.
On Wednesday, Multnomah County had the most new cases with 116 followed by Washington and Douglas counties, which both had 53. Here's a county-by-county breakdown of Wednesday's new cases:
- Baker: 2
- Benton: 15
- Clackamas: 41
- Clatsop: 2
- Columbia: 5
- Coos: 15
- Crook: 3
- Deschutes: 39
- Douglas: 53
- Grant: 1
- Hood River: 3
- Jackson: 25
- Jefferson: 13
- Josephine: 18
- Klamath: 6
- Lake: 6
- Lane: 40
- Linn: 9
- Marion: 44
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 116
- Polk: 16
- Tillamook: 2
- Umatilla: 9
- Union: 5
- Wasco: 3
- Washington: 53
- Yamhill: 10
The OHA released the following information about the 13 Oregonians who recently died of COVID-19 complications:
- Oregon’s 2,032nd COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old man in Clatsop County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Feb. 8 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,033rd COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Feb. 3 and died on Feb. 7 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,034th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Feb. 8 and died on Feb. 7 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,035th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died on Jan. 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,036th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Jan. 9 and died on Jan. 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,037th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Jan. 8 and died on Jan. 29 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,038th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 17 and died on Feb. 1 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,039th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 21 and died on Jan. 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,040th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died on Feb. 4 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,041st COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 19 and died on Jan. 28 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,042nd COVID-19 death is a 101-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Jan. 16 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,043rd COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 25 and died on Jan. 5 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,044th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 22 and died on Jan. 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.