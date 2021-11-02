Oregon reports 555 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

With case numbers dropping, Portland-area restaurants will be able to reopen for indoor dining on Friday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Orego n Health Authority (OHA) on Wednesday reported 555 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths related to the virus.

Oregon has seen a trend of lower case numbers over the past few weeks following months of 1,000-plus cases per day in late fall and early winter.

Last week, the state had its lowest weekly case count in three months, with 4,049 new cases from Monday, Feb. 1 to Sunday, Feb. 6 -- a 15% drop from the previous week.

On Friday, 10 Oregon counties will improve from the state's "extreme risk" designation because of dropping case numbers, including the three counties that make up the Portland metro area. Under the loosened restrictions, indoor dining may resume at limited capacity, among other activities.

Hospitalizations

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon dropped. According to OHA, there are 211 coronavirus patients hospitalized, 15 fewer than Tuesday. The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds remained unchanged at 53.

During the week of Feb. 1, the number of new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Oregon dropped from 251 to 230 — an 8% decrease.

Vaccinations

Another 16,427 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. Oregon has administered 604,215 of the 821,150 total doses delivered across the state. There have been 155,689 Oregonians who have received two doses of the vaccine.

A total of 148,475 Oregonians have tested positive during the pandemic, including 2,044 people who have died.

On Wednesday, Multnomah County had the most new cases with 116 followed by Washington and Douglas counties, which both had 53. Here's a county-by-county breakdown of Wednesday's new cases:

Baker: 2

Benton: 15

Clackamas: 41

Clatsop: 2

Columbia: 5

Coos: 15

Crook: 3

Deschutes: 39

Douglas: 53

Grant: 1

Hood River: 3

Jackson: 25

Jefferson: 13

Josephine: 18

Klamath: 6

Lake: 6

Lane: 40

Linn: 9

Marion: 44

Morrow: 1

Multnomah: 116

Polk: 16

Tillamook: 2

Umatilla: 9

Union: 5

Wasco: 3

Washington: 53

Yamhill: 10

The OHA released the following information about the 13 Oregonians who recently died of COVID-19 complications: